Decision on increasing restrictions in Dublin likely 'before the weekend'

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said the Government is likely to make a decision on increasing restrictions in Dublin “before the weekend”.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Ms McEntee said the government will await the conclusion of the latest meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and what recommendations emerge from that.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid is to meet on Friday and sources have suggested an incorporeal meeting of a full Cabinet could be called to formalise a decision to bring the capital to level 3 in terms of restrictions.

Nphet is meeting later on Thursday and is expected to make recommendations.

Ms McEntee, speaking on RTÉ radio defended the government’s decision not to move to increase restrictions in Dublin last Thursday, despite a very clear warning from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn about the spike in cases.

Nphet is meeting later on Thursday and is expected to make recommendations, which would be considered by the new Covid-19 oversight group established by the government. This group is chaired by Martin Fraser, Secretary General to the Government. The special Cabinet Covid-19 Sub-Committee is then scheduled to meet tomorrow.

This committee is chaired by the Taoiseach and also includes the Tánaiste, Minister for Health, Minister for Transport, Minister for Finance and the Minister for Public Expenditure.

Ms McEntee has said that if Nphet advises further Covid-19 restrictions for Dublin, the Government will respond accordingly. She said the figures for Dublin are increasing and show "a worrying trend" with 55% of new cases announced yesterday in the capital.

People in Dublin should restrict their movements and increase control measures such as limiting social contacts, practicing physical distancing and hand hygiene, the minister said.

Several Government sources have privately expressed concern at the delay pointing to the increase of 600 in terms of positive cases between last Thursday and Tuesday.

Ms McEntee said the government was concerned about issuing differing sets of guidelines days apart from each other and fuelling confusion and the purpose of the Living with Covid Plan was to bring certainty and clarity to people.

At the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the situation in Dublin as “particularly serious”.

He said moving up to another level is a significant step and would have significant economic implications.

He said there is a particular concern about household clusters and that numbers are rising but stopped short of specifying whether the capital will move to level 3 this week.