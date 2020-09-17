O'Leary says Cork and Shannon airport closures 'highly likely'

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has confirmed it is “highly likely” the airline will close its bases at Cork and Shannon airports over the winter months.

This is despite a final decision on the matter not due to be made by the airline until the end of September.

Earlier this month Ryanair said it may close the two bases over the winter season, if there was no relaxation of the Government’s quarantine rules around passengers flying into the country. The closures are set to affect 130 directly-employed staff.

The Government is expected to roll-out an updated ‘green list’ of quarantine-free destinations next week, ahead of adopting the EU’s new “traffic light” system for safe destinations which is due to be introduced in mid-October.

However, Ryanair wants Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to introduce the new EU system immediately.

Speaking after Ryanair’s AGM in Dublin, Mr O’Leary said: “Those two airports [Cork and Shannon] are hugely dependent on Irish people being able to travel mainly for family reasons to the UK, and in-bound visitors from Germany and Italy.

“At the moment, we’re banning in-bound visitors from Germany and people can’t travel to the UK.

"So, if Eamon Ryan doesn’t move immediately – this week or early next week – on adopting the EU system; not on October 15 but actually from next Monday or Tuesday I think it’s inevitable (that Cork and Shannon bases will close).

"Our bookings are collapsing out of Cork and Shannon. We can serve most of those routes from Dublin. I know it would be inconvenient for our customers in Cork and Shannon but we have to reduce our capacity if there’s no demand,” he said.