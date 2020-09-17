Jim O'Callaghan interested in Fianna Fáil leadership - just not now

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has admitted he is interested in becoming the leader of his party, but only when a vacancy arises.

The party’s former justice spokesman was a surprise omission from Micheál Martin’s Cabinet and is seen as a likely challenger to the Taoiseach.

Mr O’Callaghan told RTÉ radio he is supportive of the Taoiseach, he is not seeking to remove him, but stopped short of ruling out his interest in being leader at some point in the future.

“Micheál Martin has my support, he is doing a good job. I want him to succeed and I want the country to succeed. I am willing to play my part,” he said.

However, he added that, at a point when a vacancy arises and if colleagues want to nominate him, it is likely he will go for it then.

The Dublin Bay South TD stressed that he is not interested in doing anything which would undermine Mr Martin, even though he is aware that political journalism thrives on division and conflict.

The decision to stop Dail business for a week because of concern about 1 cabinet Min is not proportionate. Min.Donnelly&his close contacts should be tested. Jr Min should deal with Gov business. Governance of the country can’t come to a standstill because of 1 suspected outbreak. — Jim O'Callaghan (@OCallaghanJim) September 15, 2020

Mr O’Callaghan said the Business Post poll at the weekend which put support for Fianna Fáil at just 10% was “disappointing” and the party does need to respond, but that a change of leader is not the course of action that is needed.

He said he always listens to Galway TD Éamon Ó Cuív as he has a very good grasp of the public mood, but said he did not agree with his call for a new leader.

Mr O’Callaghan confirmed he has been engaging and speaking to grassroot meetings in recent days and weeks and said that as a senior backbencher it is his duty to do so.

Other TDs in his party see such engagements as “significant” in the context of a potential future move for the leadership.

Mr O’Callaghan said he was right to spurn the offer of a junior ministerial role in the Department of Justice as he said it would be “a limited role”.

He said that with the party being squeezed by extremes on its right and left, there is a need for a strong centrist Fianna Fáil party and he is working to ensure the party strives.

Speaking after a meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, Mr O’Callaghan said he would not be drawn as to what was said or not said by his colleagues.

He himself did not contribute to the meeting but said he was making his views on Micheál Martin clear on the radio.