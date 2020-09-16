Revealed: Plan to restore Fianna Fáil's standing after historically low poll rating

A raft of new measures to improve the lot of the Fianna Fáil party have been presented to TDs and Senators tonight as it reels from a historically low poll rating.

Chief Whip Jack Chambers has presented the document at tonight’s parliamentary party (PP) meeting, being held over Zoom.

The new procedures, seen by the Irish Examiner, involve new rules for PP meetings, the establishment of new policy groups, a new group to improve relations between ministers and TDs and promises to improve communications.

The document is a response to visceral criticism of Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his “lack of leadership”.

The five-point plan says that Parliamentary Party meetings will be scheduled with a structured agenda to maximise the benefit from discussions.

“Every week there will be a substantive update from a Minister to be selected based on the priority issue of the week or to give a general update on their area of responsibility.

"Once approximately every 4 weeks a guest speaker will be arranged on a specific theme/topic and this speaker will address the party at a different time to the weekly parliamentary party,” the document states.

The document also commits that new thematic policy groupings will be established with policy areas grouped into 6 areas.

Each group shall contain the relevant members of the Oireachtas Committee and line Ministers in each respective Department.

The groups are 1) Finance/Public Expenditure, Enterprise and Social Protection 2) Health 3) Education, Justice, Childcare 4) Housing, Local Government and Transport 5) Agriculture and Rural Affairs and 6) Brexit, Foreign Affairs and Arts.

“Each group shall meet every two to three weeks to discuss forthcoming policy areas for legislative focus or policy change.

"This will enhance collaboration and discussion of the implementation for the programme for government.

"It will also enable key communications campaigns to be developed and planned for the forthcoming month between Ministers and the parliamentary party,” the document states.

"The third point in the plan commits to creating a new Parliamentary party/Ministerial structure.

“Three members of the parliamentary party, the Chief Whip and two other Ministers will meet every two weeks to discuss any areas of concern, communications, policy development, programme for government delivery.

"This will also provide an important forum to have an ongoing review to ensure the effectiveness of policy groups; rectify any communications challenges or policy feedback relating to local or national issues from the parliamentary party which can be followed up on with the respective Ministers,” the document reveals.

The document also states that the Taoiseach will appoint a member of the parliamentary party to liaise with the Ógra Central Officer Board regularly as well as engaging with the broader Ógra membership.

The document also promises to strengthen the communications system and the structure of information flows.

“A named member of the press/research team will triage and regularly send updates to each member of the parliamentary party and/or Councillors (through FFHQ). They will also send important social media/communications campaigns for members to post on their social media platforms.

"Each lead Minister in the policy group needs to take on the responsibility to brief the group but also ensure policy updates are communicated to this named person in advance so updates are regular, timely and meaningful,” the document states.

The meeting is ongoing.

The Chambers Plan in Full:

1. Parliamentary Party Meetings: Weekly parliamentary party meetings will be scheduled with a structured agenda to maximise the benefit from discussions.

Every week there will be a substantive update from a Minister to be selected based on the priority issue of the week or to give a general update on their area of responsibility.

Once approximately every 4 weeks a guest speaker will be arranged on a specific theme/topic and this speaker will address the party at a different time to the weekly parliamentary party.

Each parliamentary party meeting shall receive an update from a nominated member/rapporteur of the policy groupings.

2. Policy Groupings: A new thematic policy grouping will be established with policy areas grouped into 6 areas.

Each group shall contain the relevant members of the Oireachtas Committee and line Ministers in each respective Department.

Other members of the parliamentary party may also join the group if they have a special interest in that thematic area.

A structured agenda will be developed for each policy group to manage their business but it is encouraged that all meetings will cover a review of policy and communications since the last meeting in the respective areas as well as planning the next three weeks.

Each policy grouping should also map a strategic 6 month plan for policy and communications.

Each relevant FF researcher/press officer/social media officer will also attend. Each group shall meet every two to three weeks to discuss forthcoming policy areas for legislative focus or policy chang.

Annie Keegan and Martin Phelan will be working with me in supporting the organisation and administration of the new policy groups.

This will enhance collaboration and discussion of the implementation for the programme for government.

It will also enable key communications campaigns to be developed and planned for the forthcoming month between Ministers and the parliamentary party.

Each group will hold an open forum for all members of the parliamentary party every 6 weeks (6 core groups so the aim is to schedule one open forum per week in addition to the parliamentary party meeting) for broader discussion of objectives, policy implementation, policy ideas, feedback etc.

This will also be an important forum for areas of concern to be flagged and followed up by the respective to report back at the next meeting of the group.

A rapporteur (non- Minister) will be nominated by each policy group who will report to the parliamentary party meetings with progress/updates on the discussions for the respective thematic area.

This will enhance party policy development, engagement with the parliamentary party and enable a more effective/cohesive cross party communications platform.

This policy grouping should broaden their remit and reach with the party with meetings with the grassroots membership, party units and with Ógra.

These groups will co-ordinate this structured outreach through liaison with party organisers in FFHQ.

This will help reinforce grassroots involvement and input in party policy.

Policy Groups:

Group 1:

• Finance/Public Expenditure/Insurance

• Enterprise/Trade/Employment

• Social Protection

Group 2:

• Healthcare-Mental Health-Older People, Disability/Drugs/Mental Health/Covid/Public Health

Group 3:

• Education-Higher Education, Special Education

• -Childcare

• -Justice, Equality, Law Reform,

Group 4:

• -Housing, homelessness, Local Government, Heritage, Community

• -Transport, & Climate Action

Group 5:

• Agriculture, Rural affairs, Regional development

Group 6:

• -Foreign Affairs, Defence, Brexit, Shared Island, EU Affairs

• -Arts, Culture, Media, Sport, Gaeltacht, Tourism

3. Ministerial/Parliamentary Party Co-ordination Group: A new Parliamentary party/Ministerial structure will be established as the Taoiseach outlined in his address to the parliamentary meeting in June 2020.

Three members of the parliamentary party, the Chief Whip and two other Ministers will meet every two weeks to discuss any areas of concern, communications, policy development, programme for government delivery.

This will also provide an important forum to have an ongoing review to ensure the effectiveness of policy groups; rectify any communications challenges or policy feedback relating to local or national issues from the parliamentary party which can be followed up on with the respective Ministers.

4. Ógra FF: The Taoiseach will appoint a member of the parliamentary party to liaise with the Ógra Central Officer Board regularly as well as engaging with the broader Ógra membership.

This will help reinforce the positive engagement prior to the programme for government discussions and strengthen recruitment and retention with the ambition to have an active Ogra unit in every constituency.

It also helps collaboration and aligns new national communications campaigns emanating out of the policy groups with the Ógra leadership.

5. Communications Structure: We will strengthen the communications system and the structure of information flows.

A named member of the press/research team will triage and regularly send updates to each member of the parliamentary party and/or Councillors (through FFHQ).

They will also send important social media/communications campaigns for members to post on their social media platforms.

Each lead Minister in the policy group needs to take on the responsibility to brief the group but also ensure policy updates are communicated to this named person in advance so updates are regular, timely and meaningful.