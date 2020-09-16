Elderly an 'afterthought' in Government plan to live with Covid-19

Older people were treated as "an afterthought" in the Government's new plan to live alongside Covid-19, critics of the plan have said.

The plan contains just a few mentions of older people and cocooners, though the Taoiseach said that specific guidance would be provided under each section of the framework. Micheál Martin said the plan built in "a level of discretion" for over-70s, saying that was "over-arched by a level of personal judgement".

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said older people and cocooners were "more aware of what is needed than anyone else".

He said that all of the measures apply to all age groups, saying he believed the government approach was "respectful".

However, Peter Kavanagh, the head of communications and public affairs at Active Retirement, said there is a lack of clarity on whether active retirement groups constituted socialising. He said the lack of specific guidance was leading to older people being left to exercise their own judgement.

"The plan, or rather the lack of clarity of message, has sparked some confusion. It was only on social media, long after the announcement, that we determined that active retirement groups come under 'organised indoor activities' rather than 'socialising'. This could have been made clear from the start, and would have avoided a lot of worried older people, particularly those who live alone, worrying about when their next social interaction might happen.

"One consistent message from the Government that is clear, though, is that the over-70s and those with underlying health conditions are somewhat of an afterthought. Guidance will follow, as ever, and those who were first to withdraw from society for the greater good are again asked to exercise their personal judgement on this life-or-death matter."

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE said that the Government's announcement of €600m for winter health plans was welcome, in particular the supports for local wellbeing initiatives.

“It is vitally important for us now to try to minimise the risk of transmitting the virus, in order to safeguard vulnerable groups such as older people," he added.