Ombudsman has received a flood of complaints about Leaving Cert

The Children's Ombudsman has revealed his office has received a flood of complaints from parents and children in relation to the handling of the Leaving Certificate.

The Ombudsman's latest annual report for 2019 shows the number of complaints it received overall last year fell to 1,503 compared to 1,622 a year earlier. However, there was a surge in the percentage about education which now accounts for almost half (49%) of complaints.

The majority (75%) related to schools, while 17% were in reference to the Department of Education and Skills and 4% were associated with other educational agencies such as the National Council for Special Education and the State Examinations Commission.

However, the Ombudsman, Dr Niall Muldoon said the number of complaints related to education will rise significantly in his next report. He told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme his office has had a lot of "engagement" from parents and children in relation to the Leaving Certificate.

The OCO's annual report, which was published today, also revealed that complaints relating to Family Support Care and Protection were down from 2018 to 20%.

Meanwhile, 14% of complaints received last year were regarding health.

Following a case story of a child with complex needs who complained to the Ombudsman about her experience in an emergency hostel, Tusla has confirmed to the OCO that a 24-hour service would be provided. Additionally, the agency said it would develop a number of residential respite centres to support children living at home or in foster care that require additional supports.

There was no change in the number of complaints received about housing on 2018 but the Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon said the issue must be tackled as a matter of urgency.

"I would like to see the homelessness crisis addressed as a matter of urgency, ensuring that meaningful steps are taken on the issue of enumerating the right to housing in our Constitution."

He said his office also remains concerned about the slow pace of change to improve law, policy and provision in the area of children and young people’s mental health.

"In a meeting with the Minister of State with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People in December 2019, I raised the need for swift progress in a number of areas, including the Government’s Mental Health (Amendment) Bill; the publication of the refreshed Vision for Change; and the establishment of the Youth Mental Health Pathfinder project," he said.

“From my perspective as Ombudsman for Children, key issues for children and their rights that I want to see Government and the State pursue during 2020 include making tangible progress on putting in place a mental health system for children that is fit for purpose and upholds children’s right to the highest attainable standard of mental health."

He also said new political commitments to address and end Direct Provision are welcome and he hopes they will be honoured "in the quickest possible timeframe".