People with PTSD are at a higher risk of developing dementia, new study finds 

Researchers at University College London found the risk is higher in the general population compared to military veterans.
People with PTSD are at a higher risk of developing dementia, new study finds 

Researchers at the University of London says there are problems with people accessing support services for PTSD.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 06:35 AM
Digital Desk staff

It's thought people who've experience post-traumatic stress disorder are twice as likely to develop dementia in later life.

Researchers at University College London found the risk is higher in the general population compared to military veterans.

They suggest that could be down to a better availability of treatment for those leaving warzones.

Mia Maria Gunak, who carried out the research, says there are problems with people accessing support services.

"Often people with PTSD remain untreated for years if they receive treatment at all."

There are several reasons for that, first of all, mental health service capacities and as well as that there's stigmatisation - many people feel guilt and shame. These are things that can be changed so people can receive treatment."

Read More

Donnelly tests negative for Covid-19 as Government descends into 'incredible shambles'

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Sep 10, 2020 Dublin 'in limbo' as critics hit out against Living with Covid plan
003%20Labour%20Party 'The confusion comes from the top' - Opposition slates Living With Covid plan
FILE PHOTO The entire Cabinet must now self isolate after news that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is being tested for Cov Cabinet no longer restricting movements as Health Minister tests negative for Covid-19
#mental healthdementiaptsd

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices