Dublin 'in limbo' as critics hit out against Living with Covid plan

The Government has been accused of leaving Dublin "in limbo" after announcing a new plan for living with Covid-19.

Under the plan, the entire country will be listed at a level two out of five, meaning that life around Ireland will continue as it has been for much of the summer.

However, there will be additional restrictions in Dublin, where Covid-19 cases have been rising dramatically in recent weeks.

Several Cabinet sources suggested a move to level three is “likely”, either later this week or early next week, if the numbers remain high.

Wet pubs - those not serving food - in Dublin are to remain closed and the number of visitors to a home will be limited under the new restrictions.

In a bid to provide clarity to the country, the Cabinet approved its ‘Living with Covid Plan’ following a two-and-a-half-hour meeting at Dublin Castle on Tuesday morning.

Ireland will have a new five-level Covid-19 restriction system with the country placed on level 2, and Dublin placed on a different level, but not level 3.

“It is tighter than level 2 but not quite level 3,” said one source after a detailed discussion among ministers.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking in Dublin at the unveiling of the Irish Government's blueprint for living with Covid-19.The Cabinet signed off on the medium-term plan for living with coronavirus, which includes different levels of restrictions, ranging from one to five. Picture: Julien Behal

At Cabinet, ministers agreed to the following measures in relation to Dublin based on recommendations of NPHET:

No more than two households should meet at any given time. People should only have visitors from one other household to their home. People can continue to socialise in indoor or outdoor public venues, but only with people from their own household or one other household, and in groups of no more than six people;

Pubs and bars (not serving food) in Dublin should not open on September 21;

The exemption allowing a maximum of 200 patrons at certain outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000 will not yet apply to venues in Dublin;

Higher-level and further education institutions in Dublin should consider what enhanced protective measures are necessary to ensure safe recommencement of on-site activities;

Those living in Dublin should be encouraged to limit travel outside Dublin if possible, and when outside the county, they should not meet with more than one other household.

Government sources said despite reluctance from the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, the capital could be moved to a level three alert as early as next week. NPHET will meet on Thursday to discuss the situation.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the plan was needed because we are "not yet able to make Covid-19 a part of our past", as he aimed to make the future more certain.

"But we have a lot more clarity about how we can get to that point."

Mr Martin said the additional restrictions in Dublin are needed as the rise in cases in Dublin were "worrying".

Mr Martin denied the plan for Dublin represented an extra level of alert, a "level two and a bit" despite Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald saying that the announcement had put the capital "in limbo".

However, he said it was not fair to compare the regional lockdowns in the midlands with Dublin's situation, saying that NPHET had given advice based on a number of factors. He said the situation in the midlands was "very different" to that in Dublin. He said that moving to level three was a "very significant decision in terms of the impact on certain sectors in society and on the economy".

Mr Martin said while he did not believe the different arrangements for Dublin would be seen across the country, it was up to NPHET to make recommendations.

Asked about cocooners, the over 70's and most vulnerable, health minister Stephen Donnelly said those people were "more aware of what is needed than anyone else".

He said all of the measures apply to all age groups, saying he believed that the government approach was "respectful".

Asked about whether people should plan for a Christmas with family, Mr Martin said that the plan was slated to last for six to nine months.

“In relation to Christmas, this is a six-month plan. This is the plan that applies, we will see obviously how we progress over the next three months," he said.

"I think if we all work collectively and together as a people we can get the numbers down and control the virus. And then we’ll see what will happen in that scenario. But it’s a six-month plan. And we want to bring clarity over that six-month period more broadly speaking. So, we didn’t discuss Christmas today, we discussed the preparation of this plan in terms over the six-month framework."