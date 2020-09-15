One-fifth of children afraid of nurses in hospital settings

Children inherently trust nurses, but those trust levels drop in a hospital setting and one-fifth of children reported being afraid of nurses, according to a new study.

The report, titled 'Trust in the Nurse: Findings from a survey of hospitalised children' and published in the Journal of Clinical Nursing, sought to measure hospitalised children's trust in nurses.

The sample consisted of children aged between 9–12 years and one of their parents or guardians. It involved 67 boys and 60 girls, with data gathered over a six-week period in 2016.

More than half of the children had a chronic or long-term illness.

The vast majority of respondents said they did trust nurses, although 10.4% reported no trust in the nurse and one-fifth of the children reported fear of the nurse. One-fifth of the sample of children also reported that the nurse was too busy to play or take them to the playroom.

The vast majority of the parents reported high levels of children's trust or belief in the nurse, at almost 93%, and the majority also reported that their child was not afraid of the nurse.

However, a small proportion (12.8%) reported that their child feared the nurse.

According to the study: "The results indicated high levels of trust beliefs in the nurse. The children's and parents’ trust beliefs were found to be correlated. Gender did not influence trust beliefs."

It found that "Younger children had higher levels of trust than older children, particularly in relation to the perceived honesty of the nurse."

Citing previous research, it said children's nurses recognise the importance of building a trusting relationship with the child, but nurses’ day-to-day practice can involve regular breaches of trust, particularly around painful procedures.

"Trust beliefs in the nurse lessened with previous exposure to the hospital setting," it said.

"One-fifth of children reported fear of the nurse. Positive interaction with the nurse was shown to be positively related to adherence to care.

"The evidence from this study lends further support to the view that children understand the concept of trust and expect their nurses to be trustworthy.

"Children may experience being in hospital with reference to the level of threat that treatments and procedures present to them, and hence, their level of trust in the nurse and in other health professionals is important to establish in assessment and care planning.

"A child's level of trust in healthcare professionals is not static and changes over time and with exposure to the healthcare system and trust can therefore be moderated and enhanced through clinicians’ interpersonal skills, developed through education."

The research, conducted by Rosemarie Sheehan, Assistant Director of Nursing and Project Officer Children’s Nursing Strategy at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), and Prof Gerard Fealy of University College Dublin, concluded: "The importance of establishing and maintaining trust with children cannot be overstated, as it contributes to patient safety, feeling safe, quality care and positive interactions with the nurse.

"In the future, the economic value of measuring trust will be important for nurses to ensure adequate investment in nursing and the provision of resources, including time to enable nurses to build trusting relationships with children and families, many who will be frequent, lifelong users of the health service."