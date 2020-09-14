Under-18s version of NI Covid tracing app due before end of month

An under-18s version of Northern Ireland’s Covid tracing app should be launched before the end of the month, the health minister has said.

It will include age-appropriate information and encouragement throughout all stages to speak to a parent or guardian.

Children will be able to use the app in a way that ensures anonymity.

Department of Health chief digital information officer Dan West said: “We are working alongside colleagues in the education sector to get ready for the launch of this new version.

“We know that this is a big step forward for government digital tools for this age group, but we also know that we have to be careful in how we collaborate with schools and other organisations to get this right for our young people, and make the biggest impact we can on the increasing prevalence of the virus.”

It will help schools, further education colleges and universities provide additional protection to their students and staff as the academic year begins.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “The app, along with our other public health services, is a critical part of our response to control the recent rise in cases.

“The app is helping to alert people to the risks, we need people in Northern Ireland to listen to the advice and take action.”

The department has engaged with Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People Koulla Yiasouma and the Information Commissioner’s Office throughout the development of this version of the app.

Its design will include a tailored introductory process.

The process to create the new version has involved close co-operation with young people and public/patient representative groups.

Ms Yiasouma said: “This is an excellent piece of work undertaken within a short time and provides a clear framework for next steps.

“The young people have said that there must be clear messages on the purpose of the app, data collection and tracking.”

The number of people downloading the app is continuing to grow steadily, with more than 350,000 users.

The number receiving notifications of close contact with someone who has tested positive has also increased recently.

More than 1,000 people have been alerted that they are at risk.