Pandemic sees 27% fall in GP referrals for lung cancer

Symptom confusion and infection fear may have put off more than 244 patients with suspected lung cancer symptoms from contacting GP
There was a 27% decrease in GP referrals for lung cancer services between March and August this year

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 14:37 PM
Evelyn Ring

GP referrals for lung cancer fell by more than a quarter during the Covid-19 pandemic, it has emerged.

Covid-19 symptom confusion and infection fear may have put off up to 244 patients with suspected lung cancer symptoms from contacting their GP.

There was a 27% decrease in GP referrals for lung cancer services between March and August this year, compared to the same period last year, the Irish Cancer Society has found.

The society believes some people with suspected lung cancer symptoms may be reluctant to visit their GP because of Covid-19.

It has launched a campaign called ‘Your Cough Could be Masking Something Else’ to encourage people with a persistent cough to contact their GP.

“An increase in referrals could see a greater number of lung cancer diagnoses earlier and provide patients with a real chance of a cure,” says the society’s cancer prevention manager, Kevin O’Hagan.

“The pandemic has made us all aware of coughing as it could be a symptom of Covid-19. However, it is important to remember that a persistent cough is also a symptom of lung cancer."

GP advisor with the National Cancer Control Programme, Dr Una Kennedy, says lung cancer services are open and safe to use.

“Remember, early detection of lung cancer is crucial and leads to improved treatment options and outcomes so please don’t delay in contacting your GP if you’re worried that you or a loved one may be experiencing symptoms.,” she says.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been interpreted by many as a reason not to attend health services, which has resulted in a decline in referrals to Rapid Access Lung Cancer clinics (RALC).

Figures from the HSE show that the number of suspected cancer cases referred to rapid access clinics through the Healthlink e-referral system has dropped by over 50% since the pandemic.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Ireland for men and women - it accounts for 19% of all cancer deaths in women and 23% of deaths in men.

A significant majority of people (70%) diagnosed with lung cancer in Ireland are diagnosed at a late stage (stages 3 and 4).

More than 2,500 men and women in Ireland receive a lung cancer diagnosis annually, and unfortunately, more than 1,800 men and women will die from this largely preventable cancer every year.

