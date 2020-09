The winning numbers for tonight's main draw, where €4m was up for grabs, were 6, 15, 16, 28, 31, and 41. The bonus number was 37.

In the Lotto Plus draw, the lucky numbers were 8, 17, 21, 24, 29, and 37. The bonus number 31.

Tonight's winning raffle number was 0241.

National Lottery are yet to reveal if there were any big winners tonight.