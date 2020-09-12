Big changes and new experiences in store for old and new students

There is no doubt college campuses will look different this year, and students can expect very different experiences than in years before.

New students are usually encouraged to throw themselves into campus activities, get out there as much as possible, and go wild on nights out. So this year, what are students to do?

Treasa Fox, the spokeswoman for the Psychological Counsellors in Higher Education Ireland (PCHEI), believes this new generation will find new ways to connect with their peers.

“A lot of young people demonstrated a lot of resilience throughout Covid-19,” she said.

“They found ways to help get them through, and there really has been a lot of learning and growth for young people during this time in terms of accessing resources they mightn’t have known they had.

“Students and young people starting college are going to have to be creative but they have already demonstrated that in making connections, and maintaining friendships.

"What I would be saying is for young people starting in college to take part in all and every opportunity to engage with other students.”

With distance learning set to remain at third level, for the time being, induction programmes and orientation programmes will be even more important to take part in this year, she said.

Coffee-meets, mindfulness programmes and counselling service to go online

Colleges are also looking for various ways to help students get that engagement together, albeit remotely or on zoom.

Treasa said: “Students might see things advertised like a coffee drop-in, or a zoom coffee. Make the most of those opportunities and students should remember that other students are in the same boats as themselves.

“So they should take part in online meet and greets, or coffee drop-ins or whatever they can access. Keep an eye on Student Union pages, they’ll be providing a lot of those engagement and interaction opportunities.”

Every year, first year is considered a milestone year as students transition from secondary to third level. It is completely normal to struggle at any time, and particularly so during your first months at college.

“If students are finding it a struggle, the services remain open,” Treasa said.

“They remained open throughout Covid, they transitioned to video and telephone really swiftly. Those services are available to students. If you go to the institutional counselling page to check what those resources are. We’re bringing more and more resources on stream.

“The Union of Students Ireland (USI) also has some really good resources on their website, and then the individual college and counselling services will have been really active over the summer, populating their websites with online resources.

“Things like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) online programmes, mindfulness and podcasts, and those sorts of resources that students can access directly or that they can use as an accompaniment as well as seeking help.”

Funding for counselling services has been expanded this year, she said.

“Another thing to be aware of is that because students might have been left with an opportunity to work, there are supports available through Access Offices, like the student assistance fund, which has also been increased. The access officer is the person to contact about those," said Treasa.

"There are many supports available to students when they come into college, it's just important that they familiarize themselves with what they are and where they are.

While this year will be different, Treasa believes that everyone is focused on providing the best college experience that they can for students.

"Everybody is focused in that direction. All the educational institutions are really, really gearing themselves towards providing the best college experience they possibly can.

“Our academics, management bodies, student unions, and all the services. Everybody is facing that direction, to give incoming students the best experience they can possibly have.”

Student Unions ramp up preparation for new academic year

Student Unions are ramping up their preparations for the new term, with a specific focus put on first-year students.

At University College Cork (UCC), Jamie Frasier, student welfare officer, says they are putting more of an emphasis on ‘class reps’ this year.

“We’re including class rep, and entertainment rep, training this year,” he said.

“So we are doing wellbeing training, and how to actively listen. We’re going to show class reps how to run breakout rooms and put a little more responsibility on the class reps.

Cork wouldn’t be Cork without students.



It’s essential we praise students for the fantastic work they do amidst all the bad press they have received from the local community and media recently. https://t.co/DZmjFSsPAc — Jamie Fraser (@UCCSUWelfare) September 3, 2020

“Students aren’t going to have as much face-to-face contact with us this year, as they would have in previous years just because of Covid. So we think it's pivotal for class reps to play a little bit more of a role.

“I’ve done a bit of work with Dave Carey who is the head of peer support here at UCC to ensure that peer supporters will be running ‘tea-rooms’ in order to ensure that students feel they can break any isolation.

“I always say you will learn more from your peers than you do from the academic material so we’re all just trying our best to combat any isolation.”