Volunteers searching for lost hiker in Galway

It understood that the hillwalker was having trouble progressing on the Glencoughan Horseshoe in the 12 Bens mountain range because of poor conditions.
Volunteers searching for lost hiker in Galway

It understood that the hillwalker was having trouble progressing on the Glencoughan Horseshoe in the 12 Bens mountain range because of poor conditions.

Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 20:16 PM
Digital Desk staff

Rescue volunteers are searching for a lost hiker in Connemara in County Galway tonight, as poor weather conditions approach.

It understood that the hillwalker was having trouble progressing on the Glencoughan Horseshoe in the 12 Bens mountain range because of poor conditions and low visibility.

Gardaí called in Galway Mountain Rescue just before four o'clock this afternoon.

Volunteers are now climbing the hill looking to make contact with the hiker.

Read More

Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Dublin man

More in this section

200170608-001 Tonight's Lotto results are in . . .
005%20Covid%20briefing Covid-19: Two further deaths, 159 new cases in Ireland
Screenshot%202020-09-12%20at%2017.32.17 Thousands attend anti-mask protest in Dublin; HSE dismiss doctor's 'Covid-19 not as harmful as flu' claim
galwaymountain rescuegardaimissing people

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices