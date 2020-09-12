Volunteers searching for lost hiker in Galway

Rescue volunteers are searching for a lost hiker in Connemara in County Galway tonight, as poor weather conditions approach.

It understood that the hillwalker was having trouble progressing on the Glencoughan Horseshoe in the 12 Bens mountain range because of poor conditions and low visibility.

Gardaí called in Galway Mountain Rescue just before four o'clock this afternoon.

CALL OUT UPDATE: 12th September 2020



Advance party has departed our roadside base location for the incident site. Rapid response in the face of adverse weather and fading light conditions. Main hill party response to follow, if needed. More to follow.#MountainRescue pic.twitter.com/IUqyQx2ODM — Galway MRT (@GalwayMRT) September 12, 2020

Volunteers are now climbing the hill looking to make contact with the hiker.