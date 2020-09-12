Immigrant Council calls for Ireland to play its part in humanitarian crisis 

Ireland must play its part and take in people, including unaccompanied children, who have been left homeless after fires destroyed a refugee camp on a Greek island, immigrant groups have said.

It follows reports that Germany and France have pledged that the EU would take in 400 unaccompanied minors from the burnt-out Moria refugee camp on Lesbos.

An estimated 13,000 people in total had been living in the overcrowded Moria refugee camp, the largest in Europe.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it was a "humanitarian imperative" for the EU to evacuate the migrants, now stranded on the roadsides.

Brian Killoran, CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, said: “The fires in the Moria Refugee Camp on Lesbos are nothing short of an unmitigated disaster for the men, women and children who have been residing there.”

He said it was now a “humanitarian crisis” there.

“The Immigrant Council of Ireland echoes the call of humanitarian organisations all across Europe for EU member states to step up and expand relocation efforts from Lesbos,” Mr Killoran said.

“Ireland must play its part in this response, and commit to the relocation of refugees to Ireland so that they can have an opportunity of living lives of dignity and safety” Fiona Finn, CEO of Nasc, the Cork-based migrant and refugee rights-based organisation, said: “There is a clear moral imperative for Ireland to take in unaccompanied minors from Greece.

“In an unprecedented global pandemic, we are witnessing a humanitarian disaster unfold. Children have left been left homeless and hungry by the fire in Moira refugee camp and we simply cannot look the other way.”

She added: “We know that the conditions prior to the fire in the camp were frankly horrendous but it is now absolutely inhumane. France and Germany have shown leadership and it is time for Ireland to do its part.”

The Department of Justice said any requests for assistance for the relocation of applicants for protection would be given “careful consideration”.

In a statement, it said this would take into account Ireland’s “existing commitments on relocation and resettlement, under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme, and having regard to domestic constraints, in particular relating to travel during the pandemic and availability of suitable accommodation”.

It added: “From a sense of EU solidarity, Ireland generally collaborates when requests are made.”