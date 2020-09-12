Number of people waiting for hospital outpatient appointment highest since records began

Nearly 145,000 people have been waiting at least 18 months for an outpatient appointment in hospital.

In total, 611,000 people are on that list - the highest since records began.

Over 841,000 people are on some form of hospital waiting list, according to the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Dr Denis McCauley, from the Irish Medical Organisation, says the new record is largely due to Covid-19 measures in hospitals.

Dr McCauley said he accepts that going forward there will need to be a reduced capacity and that it will have an impact.

"I do wish that they would reach that reduced capacity as quickly as possible.

"I do not think that has been achieved yet. I think there is very significant waiting lists and unless they maximise the work that they can do in the medium-term these will unfortunately lengthen."