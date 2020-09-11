Cork's ex-Debenhams staff ask Martin to consider new redundancy bill

Former Debenhams workers have asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin to "look favourably" at a new bill which would secure their redundancy pay during an opportune meeting at a Cork hotel.

Legislation is to be brought forward in the Dáil next week to better protect workers facing redundancies by implementing the recommendations of the Duffy Cahill report which was commissioned by the Government following the collapse of department store Clerys.

It is the latest move by trade union Mandate and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions to secure the two weeks pay per year of service which the former Debenhams staff are fighting for.

"We asked Micheál Martin to look favourably at the bill," Cork protest leader Valerie Conlon said.

We told him: 'we just want you to look at it and help us. You said you support Debenhams workers, prove now that you do'.

"He agreed to look at it and gave us an email to send him information on it."

Later that day, the Taoiseach was asked about his meeting with the Debenhams' workers while at a jobs announcement in Clonakilty, West Cork.

'Treated very badly'

"I did meet again some of the workers," he said. "It is a very difficult situation.

"They did indicate there would be some further proposal coming. I have to wait and see those obviously...I will be talking to Mandate and ICTU again in relation to it.

"It is very difficult. They have been treated very badly in terms of the failure to honour the collective agreement that the workers had entered into with the company. So that is obviously something that is a work in progress. We will continue to engage with the workers on it and with Mandate and ICTU more broadly."

Mandate and ICTU, supported by the former Debenhams workers, are pushing to urgently enact legislation based on the recommendations of the Duffy/Cahill report. They are also calling for a fund to be established - paid into by employers - which would be used to meet redundancy pay agreements if a company fails.

Gerry Light, Mandate General Secretary said: “Frankly, we’ve heard enough words of sympathy from our politicians. The time for soundbites has long passed, the workers of this country need immediate and decisive action.

"Bailing out the banks was managed overnight so let’s see similar urgency attached to the plight of workers left high and dry by unscrupulous employers."