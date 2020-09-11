Taoiseach hits back at 'dissatisfied' critics within party

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hit back at critics in his own party, saying that while they are entitled to their views, he doesn't agree with them.

Speaking at a jobs announcement in West Cork, he said that he was too busy running the government at a time of crisis to be concerned with such critics.

He was reacting to a story in Friday’s Irish Examiner which reported remarks attributed to party colleague Marc MacSharry, who said Mr Martin should stop holding press conferences with Leo Varadkar because the Fine Gael leader is “running rings” around him.

The Taoiseach said Mr MacSharry had made it clear from the onset of him assuming office that he is “dissatisfied”.

He said: “He is entitled to his views...I disagree with them, of course.

I focus on the issues of substance, such as dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and dealing also with the challenges of Brexit.

He also said he was busy “bringing a million people back to our schools in the last number of weeks which is a very significant achievement”.

Mr Martin was also asked about another potential lockdown in Dublin and whether or not — given the growing rates of infection in the capital — there might be a rethink on the decision to let all pubs reopen at the end of the month.

When asked if he would shut the city down if that was the public health advice, he said, “It won't be yes or no and that is exactly the point in terms of how we are going to deal with Covid.

“There is not going to be knee-jerk reactions. We will take advice, we will consider the advice and then we will act on the advice.

“Right from the onset of the pandemic we have accepted the broad thrust of the public health advice, that is important.”

Mr Martin said that the Government is to create a new 'oversight group', which will involve stakeholders in government departments.

Their role will be to “examine” any public health advice the Government gets and to come up with plans on how to implement that advice “in a structured way”.

'We have got to be smart'

Mr Martin said people have to "be resilient" in the current crisis.

He added: “I understand people are fed up with restrictions and they would love to get back to the normality that we once experienced.

“But the virus is around for a while and will be around for a while and we've got to be clever, we have got to be smart, we got to be resilient in terms of how we deal with it.

“Our overarching objective is to protect public health but equally to protect the livelihoods and to keep people working and then have a decent quality of life for our children and our people overall.”

Mr Martin was speaking at a major jobs announcement in West Cork, where Clonakilty-based firm Global Shares confirmed it is increasing its workforce from 370 to 1,000 by 2024.

That includes 150 "high-skill, high-value roles", which will be filled immediately.

"The story of Global Shares is a remarkable one, illustrating how from small beginnings a company can grow and develop a global footprint," the Taoiseach said.

“It is an inspiring example of what can be achieved through talent and ambition."