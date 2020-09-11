Bus Éireann to end Epilepsy Ireland discount 

Bus Éireann is withdrawing its discounted rates for passengers with epilepsy at the end of 2020.

Since 2018, Bus Éireann has had an arrangement with Epilepsy Ireland where members receive discounted fares on Bus Éireann and Expressway services.

Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act reveals this arrangement is to cease at the end of 2020.

In response to a complaint claiming Bus Éireann failed to provide the discount to a passenger with epilepsy, the company said the discount will “discontinue at the end of the year”.

When contacted for comment, Bus Éireann said, “Regretfully, Bus Éireann will no longer be in a position to offer this discounted fare from December 31, 2020 on advice from the National Transport Authority.

“We would advise members who travel on local and commuter services to purchase Leap cards, which offer discounts of up to 30% on regular fares.”

A spokesperson for Epilepsy Ireland claimed Bus Éireann never communicated the plans to end the discount with them.

“We have not been made aware of any plans from Bus Éireann to discontinue this concession for our members,” said Patrick McGeoghegan, Epilepsy Ireland spokesperson.

“It is entirely regrettable that we should learn about such plans through the press."

Epilepsy Ireland has contacted Bus Éireann to seek "urgent clarification" on this, he added.

“Access to travel can be very difficult for people with epilepsy especially where they may be having active seizures and are unable to drive," Mr McGeoghegan said.

“Epilepsy Ireland has argued for years that people with epilepsy who have temporarily lost their license due to their seizures, should be entitled to free travel for the time that they are off the road.

“Unfortunately, successive governments have not acted on this simple measure which would make a huge impact in the lives of many people with epilepsy.

“This important concession for our members on Bus Éireann services aimed to help them with travel costs in the absence of free travel.”