New 'Living with Covid-19' plan could see social gatherings curtailed

Parties and social gatherings could be limited to household members only under the most severe restrictions proposed in the draft ‘Living with Covid-19’ plan, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

The new plan, due to be unveiled next week, will have five levels of restrictions, with the most severe seeing Ireland returning to full lockdown. It proposes:

level 5, the most severe limitations, will see people in the affected area ordered to ‘stay at home’ and exercise within 5km of their home, similar to the early parts of the national lockdown;

level 3 rules would include religious services moving online in the affected area;

level 1 would be introduced in areas with low instances of Covid-19 in the community, permitting gatherings in private homes of no more than 10 visitors from three households.

The details of the long-awaited nine-month ‘Living with Covid-19’ plan were revealed in a document entitled ‘Review of Public Health Measures’ ahead of its launch next week.

It is understood the documents contain 19 separate headings as to how the regulations would operate at different restriction levels.

These include ‘social/family gatherings’, ‘exercise and sporting events’, and ‘religious services’.

For example, at level 3, religious services would have to move online and places of worship could remain open ‘for private prayer’ only.

At level 1, bars, cafes, restaurants, and wet pubs can open with protective measures, with maximum numbers in restaurants and cafes linked to the capacity of the establishment, with wet-bar capacity limited and robust protective measures in place.

At level 5, the document states that pubs can only provide ‘takeaway food or delivery only: wet pubs closed’.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health and Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The details emerged as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) yesterday recommended a reduction in the number of social visitors to people's homes in Dublin — to permit only six visitors from two other households, rather than three other households as is currently the case.

Government sources said the plan is for the Cabinet to consider NPHET’s advice next Tuesday in the context of the new plan.

It came as 196 new cases of Covid-19 were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre yesterday. No new deaths were reported.

Of the new cases, 107 are in Dublin, 12 in Waterford, 11 in Limerick, eight in Wicklow, seven in each of Meath and Kildare, and six in each of Laois and Westmeath.

Acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, urged people to take care to reduce the spread of the virus.

“By limiting our contacts, we limit the opportunity Covid-19 has to spread through the community and ultimately we protect our families, our communities, and those who are most vulnerable to the severest impacts of the disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, three new pop-up Covid-19 test centres have been opened in Dublin and Limerick following a surge in referrals from GPs — from an average of 5,000 a day previously to 13,000 on Monday and 8,000 on Tuesday.

In scenes reminiscent of the early days of the virus, long queues were spotted at the Dublin test centres, as the numbers seeking tests increases.

President of the Irish College of General Practitioners, Dr Mary Favier, said GPs have been very busy since schools reopened, with “back-to-school runny noses, temperatures, and coughs”, but she said most of those tests have come back negative.

Separately, a new study by researchers at Nanjing University Medical School in China suggests that the antibody response in patients who have recovered from coronavirus is not typically strong, and declines sharply one month after hospital discharge.

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said: “Once again, evidence shows that the half-life of these antibodies in the blood is not particularly sustained."