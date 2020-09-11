CAO 2020: Course points expected to rise across a number of courses

The minimum points needed to get a place in certain high-demand college courses is expected to be up on last year.

First-round CAO offers will be sent out at 2pm this afternoon.

When the calculated grades for this year's Leaving Cert were released on Monday morning, officials at the Department of Education said in spite of adjustments, this year's results were "stronger" than before.

The increase across the board is 4.4% with students at higher level getting a bigger boost than those at ordinary level.

Registrar at Letterkenny IT and CAO board member Billy Bennett says the minimum cut-off for many courses will rise.

"There will be increases in quite a few of the programmes and it's simply down to the fact that the calculated grades on average are higher," said Mr Bennett.

Officials have tried to counteract the points rise by opening 3,600 extra places this year.

That may ease pressure on some of the most competitive courses, like medicine, veterinary science and finance.

But it leaves around 20,000 students who are applying for the CAO this year with older Leaving Cert results at a disadvantage.

Mr Bennett reminded students that it is not game over if you do not get your top choice today.

"Remain calm. You have a few days to respond to the offer so take a look at the offer carefully and if it is something that you are interested in, do respond and accept the offer.

"You always have the opportunity of getting another offer in round two and if there is something that is higher on your list that you get the points for, you may get that offer in round two."