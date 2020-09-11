Britain's Brexit treaty move must be opposed - Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin says the British government's step on Brexit must be opposed in Ireland and the EU.

The European Commission is threatening to sue the UK because it thinks a planned British law would violate the Withdrawal Agreement.

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says for there to be any future relationship between the EU and UK there must be mutual trust.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the move also poses a threat to the Good Friday Agreement despite what the British government says.

"We welcome the fact that the EU have called out the nonsensical narrative from the British government that this is about protecting the Good Friday Agreement when it is nothing of the sort.

"Indeed what it does is undermine the Good Friday Agreement and drives a horse and cart through the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

"This is the ultimate bad faith from the British government."

In the UK, some Conservative backbenchers are threatening to vote against it as it would damage Britain's global reputation.

The UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says the legislation isn't going anywhere.

"I made it perfectly clear to Vice President Šefčovič that we would not be withdrawing this legislation and he understood that. Of course, he regretted it."