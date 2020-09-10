Revealed: The five levels of restrictions under new 'Living with Covid-19' plan

Parties and social gatherings could be limited to “only members of a household” under the most severe restrictions outlined in the draft ‘living with Covid-19’ plan, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

The new plan, due to be unveiled next week, will have five levels of restrictions, with the most severe level seeing Ireland returning to full lockdown.

Under the most severe limitations – or level 5 – people in an affected lockdown area will be ordered to ‘stay at home’ and exercise within a 5km travel limit, akin to what operated in the early parts of the national lockdown.

At level 1, where there would be low instances of Covid-19 in the community, gatherings in private homes of no more than 10 visitors from three households will be permitted.

But it is clear that at Level 5, such social gatherings could consist of an ‘own household only’ in a home and garden and ‘no social/family gatherings….in any other settings’.

The details of the long-awaited nine-month ‘Living with Covid’ plan, which was revealed in a document called ‘Review of Public Health Measures’ ahead of the launch next week.

It is understood the documents contain 19 separate headings as to how the regulations would operate at different restrictions levels.

These headings include ‘Social/Family Gatherings’; ‘Exercise and Sporting Events’ and ‘Religious Services’.

Each heading then has the regulations that will apply under each of the five levels spread across the page.

For example, the plan states that at Level 3, religious services have to move online and places of worship remain open for private prayer’.

In relation to ‘Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotels restaurants/bars) and wet pubs, at ‘Level 1’, they can ‘Open with protective measures; Max numbers in restaurants and cafes linked to capacity of establishment; Wet bars open but with capacity limit and robust protective measures in place (to be determined).

At Level 5, the document states that pubs can only provide ‘Take away food or delivery only: Wet pubs closed’.

It is understood a reduction in the number of social visitors to people's homes in Dublin is understood to be a key recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It may mean that only six visitors, from two other households, instead of three other households, will be permitted.

The measures would be introduced for three weeks in Dublin if accepted by the Government.

There was no decision by government today in relation to the potential introduction of restrictions in Dublin or Limerick in relation to household gatherings.

Sources have said the plan is for the Cabinet to consider NPHET advice next Tuesday in the context of the medium-term plan.

"There is no need for an immediate decision. Matters are under review and we are working towards making a decision on Tuesday," said a senior government source.