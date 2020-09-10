Coronavirus: 196 new cases in Ireland with 107 in Dublin

No new Covid-19 deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

196 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland were confirmed.

The death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 1,781 with the total number of cases now being 30,360.

107 of today’s cases are in Dublin, with 12 in Waterford, 11 in Limerick and eight in Wicklow.

There are also seven in Meath, seven in Kildare, six in Laois and six in Westmeath.

The remaining 32 cases are located in Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Wexford.

Of today's cases:

103 are men / 91 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

43% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

37 cases have been identified as community transmission

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: "Today we have at least 37 cases linked with community transmission. 27 of today’s cases are over the age of 65 years.

"By limiting our contacts, we limit the opportunity Covid-19 has to spread through the community and ultimately we protect our families, our communities and those who are most vulnerable to the severest impacts of the disease."