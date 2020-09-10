Government considering Nphet advice on potential further restrictions in Dublin

The government is considering advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team about potential further restrictions in Dublin.

The restrictions are likely to be focused on gatherings in people's homes with shops and businesses being allowed to stay open, similar to the model employed in Glasgow.

There has been a rise in cases in the capital over the last two week.

Dublin now has a 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate of 60 cases per 100,000 population — significantly higher than the national average of 38 cases per 100,000 population, it was confirmed at a Department of Health briefing yesterday.

Today, 196 new cases of coronavirus with 107 of those being in Dublin.

Yesterday, there were 84 new cases of Covid-19 with 51 of those cases being in Dublin.

RTÉ News has reported that Nphet will recommend a reduction in the number of social visitors to homes in Dublin.

The reduction could see only six visitors from two household.

Currently, six people from three households are allowed to visit homes.

The opening of pubs that don't serve food on September 21 may also be restricted in Dublin, depending on how the level of cases is.

Yesterday, Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “While the reproduction number for Ireland as a whole is close to 1.0, the reproduction number for Dublin alone is approximately 1.4.

"We are seeing increasing case numbers in Dublin, growing close to 5% per day.

"If this were to continue, the number of cases would double every 14 days. Given the size of Dublin’s population it is essential we prevent any further spread now – by limiting our social contacts and taking precautions during any essential contacts.”

A Cabinet sub-committee is currently meeting to discuss any potential further restrictions in Dublin.

Nphet has been examining the model used in Glasgow where shops can stay open but social gatherings are limited.

However, government sources have played down the chances of anything being decided this evening, with the government likely to see how the figures develop over the weekend.