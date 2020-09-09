Coronavirus: Three deaths and 84 new cases in Ireland

There has been three further deaths due to Covid-19 reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been 84 new cases of coronavirus here.

It brings the death toll in Ireland from the virus to 1,781 while the total number of cases stands at 30,164.

51 of today’s cases are in Dublin with six in Offaly and five in Kildare.

The remaining 22 cases are located in Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Of today's cases:

32 are men / 52 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission.

"We continue to see a concerning pattern of cases, particularly in Dublin," said Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer.

"Transmission is diffuse across the county, is in all age groups and is mainly being driven by social interaction within and between households."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the R number is now close to 1.0, but it is higher in Dublin.

He said: “While the reproduction number for Ireland as a whole is close to 1.0, the reproduction number for Dublin alone is approximately 1.4.

We are seeing increasing case numbers in Dublin, growing close to 5% per day. If this were to continue, the number of cases would double every 14 days.

"Given the size of Dublin’s population it is essential we prevent any further spread now – by limiting our social contacts and taking precautions during any essential contacts."

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, added: “The greatest risk of transmission to school children is in the home setting.

"International experience reveals that reopening of schools has not been associated with significantly increasing community transmission. Instead, it is transmission of virus within communities that poses the greatest threat to schools.

"Again, we urge all households to think through their social plans. To keep within the 6 indoor/ 15 outdoor person gathering limits and apply physical distancing in all settings."

It comes as the government has extended the current coronavirus restrictions in the country.

They had been due to expire on September 13, but will be extended by two days until the publication of the government's long term Covid-19 roadmap next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has strongly suggested that pubs in Dublin will not reopen on September 21 because of rising Covid cases.

Speaking earlier today, Mr Varadkar has also said the Government will also be looking at restricting gatherings in homes in the capital similar to measures that have been taken in Glasgow.