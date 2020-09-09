Tánaiste rejects Phil Hogan was under a 'full-scale attack' by the government

The Tánaiste says he disagrees with Phil Hogan's assertion that he was put under a full-scale attack by the government.

Yesterday, in a statement to the Kilkenny People, Phil Hogan said "the huge pressure from the Taoiseach (Micheál Martin, the Tanáiste (Leo Varadkar) and the media" left him with no choice but to resign.

The former EU Commissioner said he was disappointed in how he'd been treated, believing he didn't get due process.

But Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said he doesn't agree with Mr Hogan's assessment.

"Ultimately, nobody in government wanted to lose a cabinet member or commissioner or anyone else."

He said the situation could have been avoided "if those involved had followed public health guidelines, the rules and the regulations."

In the statement, Phil Hogan also said he had no intention of returning to politics before reiterating that "he had broke no law" in attending the tournament.