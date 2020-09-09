Lidl recall chicken product found to have listeria

Supermarket giant Lidl has issued a recall notice on a batch of roast chicken pieces due to the presence of listeria.

'The Glensallagh Family Pack' of Roast Chicken Breast Pieces are sold in 240g packets in Lidl stores nationwide.

The affected product batch has a use-by date of September 13 of this year and a batch code of P3527.

Anyone who bought one of the products is being told not to eat it, and Lidl have been requested to stop selling the packets.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall notice on their website: "Faughan Foods is recalling the above batch of Glensallagh Family Pack Roast Chicken Breast Pieces due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

"The implicated batch was sold in Lidl stores.

#FoodAlert Recall of Glensallagh Family Pack Roast Chicken Breast Pieces due to the Presence of Listeria monocytogenes. See: https://t.co/keGFvSzqtc. pic.twitter.com/A3sJyRgZNY — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) September 9, 2020

"Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

"In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

"The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days."

Stores that may have sold one of the affected products have been told to display a point-of-sale recall notice.