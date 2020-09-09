85 outbreaks of Covid-19 in workplaces, including six last week

Just under half (44) of these coronavirus outbreaks have involved various food and beverage related industries
85 outbreaks of Covid-19 in workplaces, including six last week

Workplace outbreaks exclude hospitals, residential facilities, hotels, pubs, restaurants, cafes and retail outlets, which are reported separately.

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 11:03 AM
Nicole Glennon

There have been 85 outbreaks of Covid-19 in workplaces, according to new figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) today.

Workplace outbreaks have involved a variety of workplaces and facilities, including food wholesalers and distribution centres, pizza delivery premises, factories, primary care centres and garda stations.

Just under half (44) of these outbreaks have involved various food and beverage related industries, of which 31 were in meat and/or poultry processing plants and five were in mushroom farms or facilities.

The HSPC was notified of six new Covid-19 workplace outbreaks last week.

These outbreaks occurred in a document processing company, a specialist data analysis company, a pharmaceutical plant, a retail pharmacy store, a windows installation/home improvement company and an energy production plant.

Workplace outbreaks exclude hospitals, residential facilities, hotels, pubs, restaurants, cafes and retail outlets, which are reported separately.

Earlier this summer, Mandate trade union called on health officials to reveal more details about the coronavirus clusters in the workplace.

Read More

Irish Travel Agents ask for Government support to save 3,500 jobs in the sector

More in this section

EOHCitycentre05(1) Covid adjusted unemployment rate falls to 15.4% in August
itaa_1 Irish Travel Agents ask for Government support to save 3,500 jobs in the sector
U.S. Stock Futures Continue Selloff on Covid Vaccine Woes Stocks climb, US futures rebound after tech sell-off
#covid-19pandemiccoronavirus

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices