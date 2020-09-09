85 outbreaks of Covid-19 in workplaces, including six last week

There have been 85 outbreaks of Covid-19 in workplaces, according to new figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) today.

Workplace outbreaks have involved a variety of workplaces and facilities, including food wholesalers and distribution centres, pizza delivery premises, factories, primary care centres and garda stations.

Just under half (44) of these outbreaks have involved various food and beverage related industries, of which 31 were in meat and/or poultry processing plants and five were in mushroom farms or facilities.

The HSPC was notified of six new Covid-19 workplace outbreaks last week.

These outbreaks occurred in a document processing company, a specialist data analysis company, a pharmaceutical plant, a retail pharmacy store, a windows installation/home improvement company and an energy production plant.

Workplace outbreaks exclude hospitals, residential facilities, hotels, pubs, restaurants, cafes and retail outlets, which are reported separately.

Earlier this summer, Mandate trade union called on health officials to reveal more details about the coronavirus clusters in the workplace.