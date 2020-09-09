Gardaí seek help in locating missing Meath teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a teenager missing from Meath.

18-year-old Jacinta Hand was last seen in Navan, County Meath, on saturday September 5.

She is described as being approximately 5'6" inches in height with a thin build. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Jacinta's say they family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who might have information on Jacinta's whereabouts are asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.