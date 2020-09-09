Gardaí seek help in locating missing Meath teenager

18-year-old Jacinta Hand was last seen in Navan, County Meath, on Saturday September 5.
Gardaí seek help in locating missing Meath teenager
Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 11:00 AM
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a teenager missing from Meath. 

18-year-old Jacinta Hand was last seen in Navan, County Meath, on saturday September 5.

She is described as being approximately 5'6" inches in height with a thin build. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Jacinta's say they family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who might have information on Jacinta's whereabouts are asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Cork

More in this section

NO%20FEE%20MIN%20HARRIS%20ANNOUNCES%2010-YEAR%20STRATEGY%20ADULT%20LITERACY%20JB3 800 additional college places added ahead of CAO offers 
CF7I7167.JPG Simon Coveney: NI 'too fragile and important' to be used as pawn in Brexit talks
CervicalCheck programme Dr Gabriel Scally: 'Almost inevitable' that pubs reopening will lead to increase in Covid-19 cases
missing peoplemeathgardai

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices