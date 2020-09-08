Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Cork

Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Cork

Paddy Healy O’Driscoll, 17, is missing from his home in Carrigaline.

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 20:43 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenager missing from Cork.

Paddy Healy O’Driscoll, 17, is missing from his home in Carrigaline since Friday, September 4.

Paddy is described as being 5'6" in height, with short dark hair, brown eyes and a slight build.

He also has tattoos on his forearms.

It is believed that Paddy was wearing a pink hooded jumper and dark tracksuit bottoms at the time he went missing.

He is known to frequent Cork city.

Paddy is described as being 5' 6" in height, with short dark hair, brown eyes and a slight build.
Paddy is described as being 5' 6" in height, with short dark hair, brown eyes and a slight build.

Anyone with any information on Paddy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Second member of Fáilte Ireland's board resigns over foreign holiday

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Ryanair to pull plug on Cork and Shannon this winter unless government relaxes quarantine rules
womenhappyworkingtogetherinofficeMay2020PicturePexel.jpg Training programme launched for Cork women working in the home
DENIS conn 4 Campaigners slam 'painfully slow' progress on Cork's cycling infrastructure

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 5, 2020

  • 1
  • 23
  • 25
  • 42
  • 43
  • 46
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices