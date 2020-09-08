Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenager missing from Cork.

Paddy Healy O’Driscoll, 17, is missing from his home in Carrigaline since Friday, September 4.

Paddy is described as being 5'6" in height, with short dark hair, brown eyes and a slight build.

He also has tattoos on his forearms.

It is believed that Paddy was wearing a pink hooded jumper and dark tracksuit bottoms at the time he went missing.

He is known to frequent Cork city.

Anyone with any information on Paddy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.