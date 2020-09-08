Covid-19: 'High risk' students will be marked present if engaging with learning at home

Students deemed "very high risk" of Covid19 will be marked present at school if the student is engaging with learning at home, according to the Children's Minister.

Under the Education (Welfare) Act 2000, schools are obliged to maintain a record of students’ attendance and are required to refer cases to Tusla Education Support Service (TESS) when a student misses more than 20 days at school.

Concerns have been flagged that due to the ongoing pandemic, parents and children may be reported to TESS through no fault of their own.

Sinn Féin's Kathleen Function, who questioned the minister on the issue on Tuesday said: "People were afraid that they might be penalised, there is the fear that one might get a letter.

"The idea that Tusla might be contacted regarding one’s children is a scary prospect."

Minister Roderic O'Gorman agreed and said the government were taking a common-sense approach.

"Where an absence is explained due to a Covid-19-related reason, that will not count towards the 20 days," he said.

"The Deputy is correct in saying that parents are nervous as this is such a different environment.

The number of actual school attendance notices issued every year is small compared to the overall number of engagements that is undertaken by TESS and that the number of actual prosecutions that are brought forward is even smaller still.

"This is indicative of the harmonious approach that TESS operates."

Schools will continue to be required to submit bi-annual student absence reports during the 2020/2021 academic year, however schools will be recording all absences as normal, with the only exception being in the cases of students who are medically certified as being at very high risk of Covid-19, and hence cannot attend school.

"As per the guidance produced by the Department of Education and Skills, students deemed very high risk will be supported by their schools to continue their education at home and if the student is engaging with learning at home they will be marked present," the Minister added.

"Where students are absent for legitimate Covid-19-related reasons TESS will work with schools, students, and their parents to support them as required as schools return."

TESS has issued a letter and video to all principals explaining how this process will operate.

According to the Minister, in all other circumstances where a student’s absence is explained, for example with illness or quarantining due to Covid-19, the school will be informed by the parent or guardian and the school will note such absences as explained when completing the bi-annual report to Tusla.