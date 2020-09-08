Reopening of Dublin and Limerick pubs in doubt as public urged to minimise social contacts

The Government has approved the reopening of all pubs from September 21.

The decision to allow so-called 'wet pubs' open their doors after six months was approved by Cabinet.

However, fresh doubts have now been cast over the reopening of pubs in Dublin and Limerick after one senior minister warned that we are at a "delicate moment" with Covid-19.

People living in both counties have been urged to keep social contacts to a minimum following a spike in cases.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris warned that public health advice and the epidemiology of the virus at any time will always supersede the Government decision to reopen pubs.

Publicans protesting outside Leinster House called on the Taoiseach to introduce a range of supports to ensure struggling bars remain viable.

TJ McInerney, a publican from Mullinahone, Co Tipperary, said this is the fourth date businesses have been given and he will not be ordering in stock until he is certain he will be allowed trade.

"We are hurting badly, we need fair play."

Publican TJ McInerney of TJ Macs pub Tipperary during a protest by publicans due to a Covid 19 closure of pubs which do not serve food at Government Buildings, Dublin.

With premises now shut for the past six months, Mr McInerney said publicans have suffered massive financial losses and must be supported.

"We want to be part of a viable economy, we want to contribute, we want to make tax returns, we want to help get the country back going," he said.

"I'd be quite happy with the 21st if the 21st is guaranteed. I'm quite happy to embrace the guidelines, but I don't just want the draft guidelines, I want to see the guidelines."

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland, welcomed the new reopening date but said the group had always been of the opinion that all pubs should have opened at the same time.

He added that the guidelines are "very onerous" and a "decent suite of supports" are now required to make sure pubs can survive.

Padraig Cribbin VFI Chief Executive

Asked about the possibility that pubs in some counties may not reopen on September 21 because of local restrictions, Mr Cribben said: "Any restriction will have a massive impact. We saw the impact that the restrictions in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly had. We've got to wait to see how they will impact if they do impact and hopefully we will get this under control, and there won't be a need for them.

"But we're looking more towards the lack of restrictions now rather than restrictions. There are major, major challenges in the guidelines that are there. Those challenges have to be surmounted first before we start thinking of any other possible restrictions."

Mr Harris said the public, but especially those living in Dublin and Limerick, now need to take the advice of acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn "very seriously".

“We are at a delicate moment in relation to Covid, we've had delicate moments before, moments where we've all been asked to redouble our efforts, our personal efforts in relation to minimising contacts, keeping distance and the hand washing and the respiratory etiquette.

"There is a particular concern highlighted by Nphet, in relation to Dublin and Limerick at the moment where we see a significant spike in cases."