Cork food shop and Limerick meat plant sanctioned for breaching food safety laws

A food retailer in Cork city and a small meat processing plant in Limerick have been sanctioned by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) for breaching food safety laws last month.

Khan Spices on North Main Street in Cork city was issued with a food closure order after it was found to have ineffective pest controls in place, and for failing to ensure proper personal hygiene amongst its staff.

According to the FSAI's report, dead insects, dust and cobwebs were found in the rear storage room of the premises, and the shelving of the walk-in cold room had an "accumulation of dirt and congealed blood" present.

Bailey Foods of Slaughterhouse Lane, William Street in Limerick was served with a prohibition order and was told to stop selling burgers and minced meat produced on the premises.

The site had not been approved for the production of minced meat or meat preparations, and there were found to be "inadequate hygiene controls over the production of minced meat and meat preparations" in place.

Two enforcement orders served on food businesses in August.



Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, stressed that it is essential for adequate pest control systems and robust food hygiene practices to be put in place across all food businesses as they continue to reopen under current government guidance.

She said: “It is essential that food businesses have a strong food safety and hygiene culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team.

Food safety inspectors are continuing to encounter basic errors being made by food businesses which are easily avoidable and it is especially disappointing to see during these times.

"What we are seeing is poor hygiene practices which ultimately create favourable conditions for pests and insects, which pose a serious risk to public health.

"Food businesses run the risk of making their customers sick and ruining their reputation by neglecting basic food safety and hygiene standards.”

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie.