Ex-Debenhams employees occupy stores in Cork and Dublin 

Former Debenhams workers have occupied the shops at Patricks Steet in Cork and Henry Street in Dublin as part of a protest for a just settlement of 4-week redundancy pay per year of service.

The former employees have described last week's settlement offer as an "insult" and have expressed their "extreme disappointment" at the failure of Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar to present the workers with a fair offer.

Speaking at the demonstration this morning, Patrick St Cork shop steward Valerie Conlon said the workers are looking for a "modest demand"; "Four weeks redundancy per year of service is a very modest demand but the offer that was made last week fell far short of it. Instead of providing two weeks per year of service on top of the statutory minimum, the offer provides for an extra one days pay per year of service. That is a real insult."

At six-thirty this morning eight demonstrators, including two former employees in Tralee, gained access to the building on Patrick Street without setting off the alarm. Ms Conlon said "We plan to stay here until Thursday afternoon. It's time for KPMG to take us seriously, we won't be ignored."

Debenhams workers have been picketing for more than 150 days and Mahon Point employee Carol Ann Bridgeman said they need public support "Our fight is a fight for all workers and we appeal to the public to support us."

Meanwhile, in Dublin, shop steward Jane Crowe said "To say that we are disappointed with Micheál Martin is an understatement."