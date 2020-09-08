Simon Harris: No ringfenced places for Leaving Cert students from previous years

The Minister for Higher Education has ruled out ringfenced college places for students who sat the Leaving Cert in previous years.

Thousands of pupils who sat the State exams in recent years have raised significant concerns that they will miss out on third level places because of grade inflation.

The calculated grades process has resulted in marks that are on average 4.4% higher than those of last year.

Simon Harris has acknowledged that it is "likely" that points for third level courses will jump as a result with CAO points due out on Friday, but he said he will not be providing specific places for those from previous years.

"The legal advice available to me is that if I ringfence places that you actually end up creating further legal complications.

"It seems to be the fairest way, the most equitable way, the practical way of helping as many people as possible from as many years as possible to get into higher education is to provide more and more places and that's what we're doing."

Mr Harris said the Government has already funded around 5,000 extra places for this academic year.

He added: "About 20,000 people have applied to the CEO from previous years right back to 1985 up to 2019. Of them about 12,000 they estimate will already get places and offers based on being mature students, having a deferred place, so there are about 8,000 who may not yet have a place. Many of them will get offers, of course they will, on Friday.

"But of course, some of them will be anxious so that's why we are putting more places into the system. We're trying to make this fair for everyone."

Mr Harris said he is hoping to provide even more places ahead of this Friday when CAO points are released.

He said: "I do expect the points demands to be higher this year. That's why we have taken the actions that we've taken.

"I would say to students today to have your plan A, and I hope you get it, but also have your plan B. There are always other ways of getting to where you want to get," the Minister told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.