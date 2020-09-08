Samaritans report a 'growing issue of loneliness and isolation' due to Covid-19

Four out of ten calls to the Samaritans reference loneliness and isolation. File image. 

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 08:27 AM
Mairead Cleary

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen a surge in loneliness and isolation, according to Samaritans Ireland. 

Up to 40% of the more than 1,000 calls the charity receives every day reference loneliness and isolation. 

Niall Mulligan, the charity's executive director, said that Covid-19 has magnified many of the issues of the callers. 

"Many of their social outlets, such as workplaces, clubs and community groups have been unable to open, depriving them of the informal support networks they are used to," he said. "The outlets that people normally use every day to share their worries have not been available."

Although Covid-19 is not necessarily the main feature of most calls, it is in the background of every case: "It has impacted on people’s mental health, and has left a large number of people feeling isolated and alone. Now more than ever, people need a place to turn to for help and support."

Mr Mulligan's comments come as the Samaritans launch a new partnership with Calor Gas which will allow the charity to answer over 4,000 additional calls. The gas supply company will promote the Samaritans Ireland contact details to customers and on their marketing material.

