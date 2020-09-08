Fianna Fáil MEP 'concerned' ahead of make-or-break Brexit talks 

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator and the EU's Michel Barnier meet in London later for an eighth round of trade talks.

The discussions have been described as make-or-break, after the British Prime Minister set a new deadline that's just five weeks away.

Meanwhile the government here will consider a final plan for preparing for Brexit this morning - one is a trade deal, the other is a no-deal Brexit.

The plan outlines two outcomes.

One is a trade deal, including fisheries, if the UK and EU teams can reach an agreement.

The other is a no-deal Brexit which would see the UK and EU trading on WTO terms from January 1st 2021 - with the tariffs and quotas that come with that.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will warn his colleagues that regardless of the outcome there will be fundamental changes for businesses that trade to, from or through the UK.

The document will be launched tomorrow and will outline what the government is doing and what businesses should do to prepare.

There's also likely to be a discussion about events in the UK where Boris Johnson is reportedly working on legislation that would undermine the withdrawal agreement should there be no deal.

Senior government figures believe it's saber-rattling ahead of the next round of talks.

One source said it was the same tactics Britain has tried many times during these talks, and the government here won't be falling for it.

Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews believes the chances of a trade agreement by December's deadline are going backwards; "The next progress report on the Northern Ireland protocol is due at the end of September and if we're not within reach of a trade agreement at that stage I am concerned that Northern Ireland will be forgotten about.

"I don't think the time, trust or goodwill is available. My current assessment is that we're facing into a no deal at the end of this year."