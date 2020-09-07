Pub owners call for definitive date on when they can re-open

Pub owners say they need a definitive date on when they will be allowed to open.

Draft regulations paving the way for pubs to reopen were published at the weekend.

The radical plan will for the foreseeable future alter the way in which pubs of all kinds, dry and wet, operate in the world of Covid-19.

It came ahead of the Government’s medium-term plan as to how the country is to "Live with Covid-19”, which is due to be published next week.

But it is not clear when the draft regulations will take effect or when bars that do not serve food will reopen.

Owner of The Lord Edward in Dublin, James Lyster, has said that he needs to reopen now.

“The core customers I would be worried about is… they’re not the guys that are going to come in here to want to have a pizza," he said.

“They know exactly what they have to spend, they’d have their few beers and they’re gone.

“I can’t be forcing pizza or chicken wings onto people because they’re not going to come in.

“People come in here for the few pints and then they’re gone.

“It is what it is, and it’s killing me that they won’t allow me to open up. It’s wrong.”

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste has said he does not want to see pubs given any more false starts.

Leo Varadkar said: “What I’d like this time is to give publicans a date that actually happens.

“I know a lot of them feel that they were kind of brought to a point on two occasions where they thought the pubs were going to open in a few days.

“And that’s why I think that when we do give a date, that date should be the date that actually happens.

“But no date yet is agreed.”

Earlier, dozens of members of the Cork branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), who run so-called ‘wet pubs’, staged simultaneous protests at the constituency offices of senior Cabinet members, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, and Public Expenditure Minister, Michael McGrath, in Carrigaline, Co. Cork, this morning to highlight their plight.

They said the publication over the weekend of draft guidelines to facilitate a possible reopening of the sector is no good without a reopening date and they warned that up to 2,000 jobs are at risk if the sector remains closed.

“As a group, we are at breaking point and a resolution where pubs can reopen must be found in a matter of days,” VFI Cork branch chairman Michael O’Donovan said.