Plan for Christmas 'in a Covid-19 environment', health officials warn as 102 new cases reported

There has been no deaths related to Covid-19 reported today, according to the Department of Health.

There has been 102 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Ireland today.

It means the death toll in Ireland due to Covid-19 stands at 1,777, while the total number of cases is now 29,774.

It comes as health officials have warned that people should plan for milestones such as Christmas and New Years "within a Covid-19 environment".

56 of today’s cases are in Dublin with 11 in Leitrim and six in Galway.

29 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

Of today’s cases:

45 are men / 57 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, said; “We are monitoring with growing concern the number of cases nationally, particularly in Limerick and Dublin.

"The next seven days are vital; everyone needs to reduce their contacts and assume any person you do meet may be carrying the virus.”

'Adapt to Covid-responsible behaviours'

Professor Pete Lunn, founder and head of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit, said; “Now is the time to plan for the winter months ahead.

"Take control of your own environment by ensuring your household is up to date on, and actioning, the public health advice.

"Make it a habit to get outside, to socialise and exercise safely and automatically physically distance from others. Adapt to Covid-responsible behaviours in and out of the home.

“Plan for the milestones; such as Halloween, Christmas and New Years Eve within a Covid-19 environment. Be innovative in how you can celebrate safely with loved ones.

“This year will bring added challenges so prioritise your mental and physical health, know how you will invest in them each week.

Choose your close network of social visitors this winter and prioritise members of your family or friends who may be more isolated.

Dr Abigail Collins, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at HSE, said the public must be vigilant in their homes

“In order to keep our schools open, we must be vigilant in our own homes – be prepared for the choices and actions every individual in your household will have to take over the coming months.

"If we can take control of our homes and ensure they are Covid-compliant over the winter period, we will maximally protect our communities.

"In this pandemic, actions on a small scale have the greatest impact.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, called on the public to remain alert to Covid-19.

She said: "We know how to act, now it is time to refocus our efforts. Know how to wear a face covering appropriately and how to safely remove and dispose of it.

"Incorrect use of a face covering can increase your risk of infection. I would urge all families and households to watch the how-to-guide on face coverings and practice safe use.”