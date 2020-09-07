Half a million people still claiming income support from Government

The incomes of over half a million people were still being supported by the Government by the end of August, despite the easing of restrictions and re-opening of workplaces, according to new figures from the CSO.

During the last week of August, 224,956 people were on pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) and 359,095 people were on the wage subsidy scheme (TWSS).

This means 584,051 people were receiving some sort of income support from the Government.

52.3% of PUP recipients were men and 47.7% were women. 72.1% were Irish and almost a half were aged 25-44.

However, 178,627 or 79% of PUP claimants were 25 or older.

There were 359,095 people benefiting from the wage subsidy scheme in August, with 189,859 males and 169,236 females representing 52.9% and 47.1% of the total respectively.

Of those on the wage subsidy scheme, 60,504 (16.8%) were under 25 years of age, while 298,591 (83.2%) are 25 years of age and over.

The unadjusted live register total for August was 225,844 people.

There were 122,503 men on the live register, which meant men represented over half of those on the register.

There were 103,341 women in the register, which represented 45.8%.

Almost 14% of those on the register were under 25, with 31,364 young people recorded on the register.

However, the vast majority were older, with 194,480 (86.1%) being 25 or older.

On an adjusted basis, the number of male and female claimants on the Live Register were 118,900 and 94,800 respectively, representing 55.6% and 44.4% of the seasonally adjusted Live Register.

The Live Register also includes part-time workers, such as those who work up to three days a week, seasonal and casual workers entitled to Jobseeker’s Benefit or Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Originally, the PUP and the TWSS were set to cease in August. However, the Government has indicated that the PUP is expected to continue into 2021, while the TWSS was replaced by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme on September 1.