Dublin Airport plan to build toll booths for drivers dropping off passengers

The airport says any profits it makes will be used towards environmental projects at the site.

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 10:40 AM
Digital Desk staff

Dublin Airport wants to build toll booths during the Covid-19 restrictions, so it can charge drivers for dropping off passengers.

The move's being introduced to stop what it says is cars clogging up space outside terminals, and obstructing the free flow of vehicles.

Travel journalist Pól Ó Conghaile, said the charges will not be introduced during the pandemic: "For you to drop off and collect customers in a private vehicle, there would be charges introduced in the future. Dublin airport says its to reduce car journeys to the facility and importantly as well that they wouldn't introduce it while the pandemic is underway. 

