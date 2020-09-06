Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland growing with new GP data warns health expert 

Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) has said it is clear the Covid-19 outbreak here is growing slowly, but steadily.

He said GPs are seeing a lot more people with flu-type symptoms now, but as yet it is a fraction of the levels seen during the first wave of coronavirus in Ireland.

Professor McConkey said: "What we know from a GP system called: 'Surveillance for influenza like illnesses' that in Ireland GPs were seeing about 200 cases presenting to them in each week back then per 100,000 people. Now that rate has crept up to about 25.

"Whereas back in June it dropped exceptionally low back to about two cases of influenza like illness per 100,000."

This weekend almost 360 new cases of Covid-19 were reported over the weekend, the highest weekend figure since early May.

That included some 231 cases reported by health officials on Saturday, prompting warnings that people in Dublin, in particular, should limit their social contacts, and a further 138 reported on Sunday.

There is now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There were no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. In total, there have been 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There are currently 49 patients in hospital due to Covid-19, and six people are in intensive care units.