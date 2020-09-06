Gardaí seek public's help finding three-year-old boy last seen in Cork

Gardaí seek public's help finding three-year-old boy last seen in Cork

Three-year-old Sebastian Cykov was last seen on Thursday September 3.

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 19:41 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating the whereabouts of a three-year-old boy. 

Sebastian Cykov, aged three, was last seen at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, County Cork on Thursday, September 3 last week.

The boy was seen approximately at 11.30am. 

Sebastian's mother Monika Balazova is believed to be with the boy. 
It is believed Sebastian Cykov is in the company of his mother Monika Balazova, 31. 

Gardaí have appealed to Sebastian's mother, Monika Balazova, to urgently make contact with An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information on Sebastian's whereabouts to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

