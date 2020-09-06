Government likely to oppose dying with dignity bill

Government likely to oppose dying with dignity bill

The bill is tabled by Gino Kenny TD. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 17:20 PM
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

The Government is likely to oppose a controversial bill aimed at introducing assisted dying in Ireland, despite some in power thinking it should be supported.

The bill, tabled by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny, will be debated in the Dáil on September 15 and while the departments of health and justice are said to be “hostile” to what the bill intends, sources in each of the three Government parties believe there is some merit in what it aims to achieve.

This is driven largely by the fact that Vicky Phelan, the well-known cancer campaigner, has thrown her support behind the bill.

According to sources, there is doubt whether such a rigid approach will fly with all three parties in Government. Senior sources in the Green Party have said several of its TDs are sympathetic to the merits of the bill.

The main reason for this is that in a 2013 Supreme Court case taken by the terminally-ill Marie Fleming, while the court rejected her appeal, the presiding judge said there was nothing to stop the Oireachtas from legislating to allow for assisted suicide once it was satisfied appropriate safeguards could be put in place.

“The courts have shown there is a way to do this without falling foul of the Constitution. There are some of us who feel it is worthy of consideration,” said one Government TD.

The text of the bill states its purpose is to make provision for the assistance in achieving a dignified and peaceful end of life in a qualifying person, and to provide for other related matters.

“The rationale behind the bill is to give to a person the legal and medical right of the authorisation of assisted dying where that person is suffering from a terminal illness. If this bill is enacted, this would give a medical practitioner the legal right to provide assistance to a qualifying person to end his or her own life in accordance with the terms set out in the act,” it states.

The bill tabled by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny will be debated in the Dáil on September 15. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
The bill tabled by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny will be debated in the Dáil on September 15. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Kenny said his bill would only make the provision of assisted suicide for terminally-ill people.

“This bill would be very restrictive and nobody would be under any obligation to go this route. The reality is is that palliative care only goes so far and some people will have a painful end,” he said.

Under the bill, those who seek this provision must be in a position where their illness cannot be stopped.

Two medical practitioners, including one independent doctor, must agree that the person meets the criteria. When the approval is given, a cooling-off period of 14 days begins, in case the person changes their mind.

“There is oversight all the time; this is for a small number of people in very limited circumstances,” Mr Kenny said.

Addressing the fear that elderly people could be coerced into this process due to predatory relatives, Mr Kenny said there is little or no evidence that this actually happens.

Read More

Guidelines for reopening wet pubs unveiled

More in this section

Dublin airport Dublin airport to introduce charges for passenger drop-offs by cars
Kildare Town Covid-19: 138 new cases confirmed in Ireland but no new deaths
KielysDonnybrookSep2020.jpg Co-living development under proposal for Dublin criticised
vicky phelandying with dignity billassisted suicidesupreme court

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices