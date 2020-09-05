Man, 20s, dies in Co Offaly crash

Saturday, September 05, 2020 - 12:50 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Edenderry, Co Offaly this morning.

A man in his 20s was seriously injured when his motorcycle left the road while travelling on the R401 shortly after 10am. 

The alarm was raised and gardaí and the emergency services attended at the scene. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead a short time later.

The local Coroner was notified and the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and to those with video footage, including dash-cam footage, and recordings from along the route at the time of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

