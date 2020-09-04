Debenhams deal slammed as 'paltry' by protesters

A €1m plus deal has been agreed between trade union Mandate and liquidator KPMG which they say could end the Debenhams dispute which has raged since April.

However, some protesters, who have blocked any removal of stock from the stores until they are paid two weeks redundancy per year of service by the company, have slammed the deal as “paltry” and said that “nothing has been resolved".

It is understood the deal hinges on selling off stock from two stores: one in Cork and Dublin, depending on landlord approval.

The liquidator would pay €500,000 into a pot for the approximately 1,000 former workers up front, followed by a further €500,000 after the stock has sold, former shop stewards said. Ex-employees would also be entitled to an additional 33.3% of any net profit from the stock sale and workers would be allowed to purchase stock first.

Mandate said some of the workers will also be guaranteed employment as a new leaseholder may reopen at least three of the shuttered stores.

Full details of the finalised deal will be sent to the workers early next week ahead of a national information meeting and a subsequent ballot.

However, the deal has already met vocal opposition from the picket lines.

Valerie Conlon, who is picketing the Patrick St store in Cork, told the Irish Examiner: “It's a paltry deal. To put it into perspective, our two weeks statutory redundancy comes to between €10m and €11m. And they’re offering €1m.

"Nothing’s been agreed, nothing’s been voted on, nothing's been resolved. I’m telling staff to vote ‘no’ on it."

Ms Conlon said that despite her vehement opposition to the deal, she is "a little concerned" that it could get voted through.

Gerry Light, Mandate general secretary praised staff for "the hard work and the sacrifices they have endured" on the picket and said resolving the dispute would be down to the unionised former Debenhams staff when they vote on the deal over the coming weeks.