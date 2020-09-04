Calls for 'meaningless' daily Covid-19 updates to be scrapped for weekly figures

There are calls for NPHET to stop publishing Covid-19 figures every day, suggesting they do it on a weekly basis instead.
It is being claimed that the daily announcement of case numbers and deaths due to coronavirus is causing unnecessary anxiety.
A number of European countries have moved to a system of weekly updates.
It is also argued the daily figures, which can vary widely, give an inaccurate snapshot of the behaviour of the virus with one GP saying: "When they’re high, they cause mass hysteria. When they’re low, they cause false reassurance."
Dublin GP Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail claims the daily updates are causing "huge anxiety" and are also "meaningless" as they vary every day.
Fully agree with @ciarakellydoc— Maitiu O Tuathail (@DrZeroCraic) September 3, 2020
Daily updates on covid numbers and deaths is leading to HUGE anxiety
Daily reporting is also meaningless, as cases go up + down each day
We need weekly updates on cases + deaths - that’s useful and meaningful
End the #CovidRollercoaster now! https://t.co/IncXMqvEW1
Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has agreed, saying: "The daily release of figures is causing great anxiety to many people.
“We need to move to a system whereby we have a comprehensive weekly briefing identifying the weekly trend in the virus which is far more important.
"People are being bombarded with a lot of information at the moment and this is one way of ensuring that they do not become overwhelmed and stop listening to public health advice."