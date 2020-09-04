Irish Times Group new sponsors of GAA Museum at Croke Park

The Irish Times Group has been revealed as the new sponsor of the GAA Museum at Croke Park.

The agreement will see the media group partner with the GAA for a three-year deal.

This announcement sees two iconic Irish organisations come together in a collaborative partnership to enhance the experience of readers and museum visitors.

The GAA Museum's collections and exhibits are open to the public.

The museum also hosts stadium tours and a skyline tour, which allows people to travel to the top of Croke Park's 17-storey roof and enjoy a panoramic view of Dublin.

The museum is a celebration of Ireland's national games and brings to life how the GAA has contributed to Ireland's cultural, social and sporting heritage.

The Irish Times Group, the new sponsor, is Ireland's leading quality news media publisher.

The group comprises of two national titles, The Irish Times and Irish Examiner.

The group also includes eight regional newspapers, including The Echo which is based in Cork and is published daily, as well as weekly regional papers the Waterford News and Star, the Roscommon Herald, the Western People, the Nationalist, the Kildare Nationalist and the Laois Nationalist.

There are also two radio stations owned by the group, WLR and Beat.

MyHome.ie and a number of other digital assets also belong to the group, as does the largest contract printer in Ireland.

"2020 marks an important year in the history of the GAA as they commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday," said Liam Kavanagh, managing director of The Irish Times Group, at the launch of the sponsorship in Croke Park.

"We are looking forward to partnering with the team on projects and events which will appeal to our audience during this momentous year and into the future."

John Horan, GAA president said they were delighted that The Irish Times Group were now official sponsors of the GAA Museum.

"As our Bloody Sunday commemorative events begin, it is a timely occasion to mark the beginning of an important partnership between our two organisations."