Government's 'ambitious' environment plan will see plastic cutlery ban by mid-2021

Banning the likes of plastic cutlery and polystyrene containers by mid-2021, halving food waste and insisting all packaging is recyclable by 2030, are some of the new measures unveiled by the Government today.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Eamon Ryan said the “ambitious” plan also included the introduction of a deposit and return scheme for plastic bottles and cans, and a levy on disposable cups.

Other measures include applying green criteria and circular economy principles in all public procurement and a waste recovery levy to encourage recycling.

The circular economy refers to keeping materials and resources in use for as long as possible through recycling, reusing components for other purposes, and regenerating products at the end of life.

“We all know that our current model of production and consumption is unsustainable in terms of resource use, waste disposal, climate change and loss of biodiversity. What we need to do is rethink our relationship with our stuff – how we produce it, use it and dispose of it. This plan sets out how we will go about that in a way that benefits people and planet,” Minister Ryan said.

The so-called “Waste Action Plan for a Circular Economy” will also lead to new jobs and opportunities in the sustainability sector, he insisted.

“Every sector, every household, every business, and organisation across Ireland has a role to play in the transition to a circular economy. Through increased awareness, better-informed consumption decisions and buy-in to a shared responsibility, Ireland can become a leader in this field delivering environmental, social and economic benefits,” he added.

Other measures include applying green criteria and circular economy principles in all public procurement and a waste recovery levy to encourage recycling.

A key aim of the plan is to shift away from waste disposal to using materials and products for longer, with punitive measures for disposable goods producers.

According to the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment, the key targets under the Waste Action Plan for a Circular Economy include:

Households and Businesses

Recycling targets for waste collectors

Standardised bin colours across the State: green for recycling, brown for organic waste and black for residual

Environmental levies for waste recovery and single-use coffee cups to encourage recycling and reuse

Waste oversight body to manage consumer rights

Education and awareness campaign to improve waste segregation

Food Waste

Halve our food waste by 2030

Sustainable food waste management options for all homes and businesses

Waste segregation infrastructure for apartment dwellers

Plastic, Packaging and Single-Use Plastic (SUP)

Deposit and return scheme for plastic bottles and aluminium cans

Single-Use Plastics ban, including cotton bud sticks, cutlery, plates, stirrers, chopsticks, straws, polystyrene containers and oxo-degradable plastic products from July 2021.

Commitment to ban further products such as (but not limited to) Wet wipes (nonmedical); SUP hotel toiletries; SUP sugar/sauce/mayonnaise etc. items.

Reduce the number of SUPs being placed on the market by 2026

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)

Mandatory EPR for all packaging producers before 2024 EU deadline

Producers liable for eco modulation of fees

All packaging reusable or recyclable by 2030